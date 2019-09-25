WATCH: Alert RPF Personnel Saves Man Who Slipped While Boarding a Moving Train

The Ministry of Railways has issued a warning on Twitter asking passengers not to get on or off a moving train. Their warning was issued with a scary video showing just how dangerous can be its consequences.

In the video recorded on CCTV camera was shared by the official handle. In it, you can see the passenger rushing downstairs to board a train making an exit from the platform. The passenger rushes to get on the train but somehow slips. He manages to get his feet inside the train but the rest of the body remains hanging outside the train. All this while, the train continues to move, dragging the passenger along.

Watch the video here:

A passenger tried to board moving 12915 Ashram Exp. at Ahmedabad Station but he slipped and was about to fall in between platform & train. He was promptly pushed back into the coach by the RPF staff. HOWEVER FIT AND SMART YOU ARE, PL. DONT TRY TO ENTRAIN/DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN pic.twitter.com/TwIgK95ZIs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2019

Thankfully, two alert RPF personnel notice the man and rush to help him. They push the passenger inside the train and save him from getting hurt or falling between the platform and the train.

“However fit and smart you are, please don’t try to entrain/detrain a moving train,” says the tweet posted along with the video.

Since being shared some eight hours ago, the video has collected over 6,800 likes and more than 2,200 retweets. Many have agreed to the point that no matter how urgent may it be to catch a moving train, its repercussions can be very dangerous.

