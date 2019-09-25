Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WATCH: Alert RPF Personnel Saves Man Who Slipped While Boarding a Moving Train

In a horrifying video tweeted by Ministry of Railways, the passenger can be seen rushing to board the train but somehow slips. He manages to get his feet inside the train but the rest of the body remains hanging outside the train.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
WATCH: Alert RPF Personnel Saves Man Who Slipped While Boarding a Moving Train
Screenshot from video uploaded by Ministry of Railways on Twitter.
The Ministry of Railways has issued a warning on Twitter asking passengers not to get on or off a moving train. Their warning was issued with a scary video showing just how dangerous can be its consequences.

In the video recorded on CCTV camera was shared by the official handle. In it, you can see the passenger rushing downstairs to board a train making an exit from the platform. The passenger rushes to get on the train but somehow slips. He manages to get his feet inside the train but the rest of the body remains hanging outside the train. All this while, the train continues to move, dragging the passenger along.

Watch the video here:

Thankfully, two alert RPF personnel notice the man and rush to help him. They push the passenger inside the train and save him from getting hurt or falling between the platform and the train.

“However fit and smart you are, please don’t try to entrain/detrain a moving train,” says the tweet posted along with the video.

Since being shared some eight hours ago, the video has collected over 6,800 likes and more than 2,200 retweets. Many have agreed to the point that no matter how urgent may it be to catch a moving train, its repercussions can be very dangerous.



