WATCH: Alert RPF Policemen Save Man Trying to Deboard Moving Train at Pune Railway Station

Some alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped avert a mishap when they saved a man from getting under a moving train at a railway station in Maharashtra. The incident was caught on a CCTV installed at the station and the video was later shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter.

In the clip, a train can be seen arriving at the Pune station in Maharashtra. Before the train comes to a halt, a passenger is seen trying to alight at the station along with his bag. However, as the train is still in motion, the man loses balance and slips on the platform. He gets dragged briefly and comes dangerously near the gap between the platform and the moving train.

आरपीएफ कर्मचारी की सतर्कता से बची यात्री की जान! महाराष्ट्र के पुणे स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन से उतरने के दौरान एक यात्री संतुलन खो बैठा, जिसे वहां तैनात सजग आरपीएफ कर्मियों ने बचाया। सभी से अनुरोध है कि चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने/उतरने का प्रयास ना करें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/LpNuAT6Qy2 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2022

This alerts the RPF policemen present at the scene who quickly jump into action and rush to rescue the passenger. They drag the man away from the moving train after which other passengers are also seen gathering at the spot to check on him.

While sharing the video, the Ministry of Railways urged passengers to never try to get off a moving train as it can be fatal.

The alert policemen were identified as Sub-Inspector SK Sharma, ASI Praful Kharche, and Constable RK Sonkar. The passenger, who was later identified as G Krishna, shared that he was travelling from Hyderabad to Pune but could not get off at the Pune station on time as he fell asleep. This caused him to rush while getting down due to which he lost balance and slipped on the platform, according to Punekar News.

As accidents at railway stations get increasingly common, the railways always appeal to passengers to be careful while getting off or boarding a train. Just a day ago, a video surfaced where a man miraculously survived after falling on the railway tracks at the Bharthana Railway Station in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh just when a train was about to arrive. The passenger slipped onto the tracks from the platform but survived unscathed even as the train went past him. He managed to get into the gap between the tracks and the platform and sustained no injuries.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here