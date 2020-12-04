Watch: All Masked Up, Wheelchair Cricket Match Held in Indore on World Disability Day

On International Day of Disability on Thursday, a wheelchair cricket tournament was organised by the state cricket organisation in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The players were seen all masked up keeping in mind the coronavirus SOPs.

Similar cricket matches were held in Ujjain and Bhopal too, the ANI reported. The cricketing event was organised by the Madhya Pradeh's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department and district administration, Indore sports officer Joseph Baksala was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Madhya Pradesh: A wheelchair cricket tournament was organised by state cricket organisation in Indore, on International Day of Disabled Persons yesterday. (3.12) pic.twitter.com/SNuez4i521 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Each team had 11 players and 10 overs comprised the match. Shahzad Ali, the captain of the Indore team also compered the event.

"I was amazed to see his will power I feel he is more talented than me," Joseph said about Ali.

Ali has played many national matches. "I have been playing for Madhya Pradesh since 2016. I have completely dedicated myself to the cause of the disabled. I have a disease in which my bones breaks very easily. But I had the will power to do something. I want to say those suffering disabilities to not let the disability overcome you,"he said.

"This is the first time when this kind of programme has organised in Indore. The government should support more of these type of events" Ali said.

The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons is followed around the world on December 3. First established by United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3 in 1992, the day is focused to promote the well-being and rights of people dealing with disabilities in every sphere of society and development. The day also aims to spread awareness of the situation in every aspect of social, political, economic and cultural life.

The United Nations General Assembly in 1976 proclaimed 1981 as the International Year of Disabled Persons. A plan of action at the National, regional and International levels, was called for. The main objectives for the initiative were rehabilitation and prevention of disabilities and equalisation of opportunities. The decade of 1983–1992 was proclaimed the United Nations Decade of Disabled Persons by the General Assembly. It was done to provide a definite time frame wherein governments and organisations would implement the undertakings recommended in the World Programme of Action.