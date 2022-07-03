WATCH: Alligator Creeps up Stealthily Behind Golfer Immersed in Readying a Shot

A golf match in US Florida witnessed an unusual spectator after an alligator was spotted on the course. In a video that is now doing rounds online, an alligator can be seen approaching a golfer from behind as he gets ready for the shot. The golfer remained unfazed by the large reptile’s presence and continues to take the shot ignoring it in the background. The other joked about the alligator wanting to join the game.

The video was posted online by Facebook user Melissa Walsh, whose husband, Michael West, can be seen lining up the shot. “I was lining up my approach shot from about 125 [yards] out. I knew he was coming up diagonally behind me,” West told McClatchy News.

He believed that the reptile was probably headed to the bigger lake across the golf course. “He was just going about his business. It was great. I get to have a dinosaur watch me play,” West added.

https://www.facebook.com/679561072/videos/570006451349722/

Reacting to the clip on Facebook, a user said that the video proved that not all alligators are a nuisance. “Thank you for posting this so people can see we can live in peace with these amazing beauties that so deserve our respect,” the user added.

Spotting alligators is not quite uncommon in Florida. Recently, a video showing an encounter between a photographer and the reptile had also gone viral on the internet. The photographer identified as Foster Thorbjornsen was taking a stroll at Taylor Park in Largo when he encountered the “biggest alligator” he had seen in his life. He quickly reached out to grab his camera to take a shot of it.

However, as Thorbjornsen turned away to check his camera, the reptile instantly lunged at him. Sharing a video of the incident on Facebook, he revealed that the alligator waited for him to turn and look away before launching the attack.

