WATCH: Alligator Visits Racetrack in Louisiana, Horse Throws a Fit

A horse was left terrified in Louisiana, US, as he saw a reptile making its way onto a racetrack. An alligator named Marty had invaded the track where the stallion was used to seeing only others of his kind.

The moment was captured in a video that later went viral after being shared online. Originally posted by Joe Allen on Facebook, the clip shows a horse being taken by its handler on a racetrack. Initially, the horse moves calmly but then goes berserk upon spotting something on the track.

Well, that's not something you see every day at the track… 😳🐊 (🎥 via Facebook – Joe Allen) pic.twitter.com/o6g0XGdRIn — Racing.com (@Racing) May 27, 2022

It turns out that an uninvited guest had made their way to the track. An alligator is seen walking casually across the track while leaving the horse scared for his life. The handler struggles to control the animal who starts running in circles in a bid to escape from the spot.

The video also made its way to Twitter later and prompted elicited amusing reactions from users. One user suspected that the alligator was not spotted for the first time there and must be known as it has a name.

I think this gator is well known there, they have a name for him and everything 😂 — Aussie Exracehorses (@aus_exracehorse) May 27, 2022

This user empathised with the poor horse and noted that he would have reacted the same way upon seeing a huge alligator.

I don’t blame the horse! I wouldn’t want to be too close to it either! — Dale Volmer (@DVolmer) June 3, 2022

Another suggested bringing a herd of horses together and making them confront the reptile.

I wonder what a group of horses would do to that gator 🐊..Do you have a couple of Clydesdales around.. — ykotarac (@ykotarac) May 27, 2022

One said the alligator might prove to be useful in making the horses run faster out of fear.

Maybe help some of our horses run faster — HFM (@HFM_Sales) May 27, 2022

This one heaved a sigh of relief learning that the alligator did not harm anyone on the track.

Wow , thank goodness nobody injured. — Ram Haas (@HaasRam) May 28, 2022

The states of Louisiana and Florida are said to have the largest population of alligators in the US. There are around 2 million alligators living in the wild in Louisiana. According to a report in The Sun, the Delta Downs racetrack area, in particular, has many alligators who keep making appearances. They are usually attracted by the dams and grubs that are located around the racetrack.

