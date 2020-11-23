WATCH: Alyssa Healy's Stunning 48-ball Hundred in WBBL Gets Applause from Husband Mitchell Starc

Alyssa Healy's stunning century was the highlight of 55th match in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League as Sydney Sixers met up with Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval on Sunday (November 22).

Asked to bat first, Melbourne Stars put up a decent total of 178/4 on the scoreboard as captain Meg Lanning scored a solid 77 (59) with late fireworks coming from Nat Sciver 32 (13).

The chase was an inspiring one as the openers of Sydney Sixers stitched a partnership of 150 runs. While Ellyse Perry contributed 31 to the total, it was Alyssa Healy who stole the show with a brilliant performance with the bat.

Healy brought up her century with a boundary as she reached her fourth WBBL hundred. The ton came in only 48 balls and her innings was decorated with 15 boundaries and six maximums.

Upon reaching the landmark, Healy was applauded by her teammates and fans alike. However, there was a special someone seated in the stands to cheer the player. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who is Healy's husband, applauded the knock with a smile on his face.

She brings up a superb century off just 48 balls. What a legend #WBBL06," the official Twitter account of Women's Big Bash League tweeted.

Seeing the couple in the same frame had fans gushing all over.

While Healy's innings came to an end at 111 (52), Sydney Sixers eventually crossed the finish line with five wickets in hand a couple of deliveries to spare.

Back in September, Healy created a record for most dismissals in T20Is -- 92, surpassing India's MS Dhoni in a game against New Zealand. In 114 matches, Healy has 42 catches and 50 stumpings to her name, while Dhoni ended his career on 91 dismissals -- 57 catches & 34 stumpings.

What makes Healy's record even more praiseworthy is that she has maintained a huge gap from the next keeper in terms of number of dismissals. The next women's keeper in the list is England's Sarah Taylor with 74 dismissals. Whereas India's Taniya Bhatia is also rising up the ranks at a decent speed and has 67 dismissals from just 50 matches.