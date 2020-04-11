WATCH: Ambala Residents Shower Sanitation Workers With Flowers for their Fight Against Coronavirus

Sanitation workers have emerged as one of the frontline soldiers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a video has cropped up on social media where locals in Haryana’s Ambala district showered flowers and applauded the sanitation workers for their efforts.

In the one-minute long clip, people from their terraces showered flowers, while those present in the narrow lane clapped and put garlands on several sanitation workers and welcomed them.

Sharing the video on Twitter, news agency ANI wrote, “Locals in Ambala offered garlands to the sanitation workers and applauded them by clapping and showering flower petals on them”.

#WATCH Haryana: Locals in Ambala offered garlands to the sanitation workers and applauded them by clapping and showering flower petals on them. #COVID19 (09.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/7Ie5xTQc7P — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Overwhelmed with the gestures, Balraj, one of the sanitation workers told the news agency, “I am very happy to see all this. I want to give a suggestion to the people in the country that they should remain inside their homes during the lockdown period so that we can win this battle against coronavirus”.

Davinder Sharma, a local resident, told ANI that to boost their morale we collectively decided to honour the sanitation staff. He further added that they have become an extended family to all of us.

In India, over 7,000 people have been tested positive for the COVID-19 disease. The death toll has crossed over 200.

In Haryana, a total of 177 people have been infected with the contagious virus, and two people have succumbed to the pandemic.