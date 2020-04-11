BUZZ

1-MIN READ

WATCH: Ambala Residents Shower Sanitation Workers With Flowers for their Fight Against Coronavirus

Screenshot from video uploaded by ANI / Twitter.

Screenshot from video uploaded by ANI / Twitter.

In the one-minute long clip, people from their terraces showered flowers, while those present in the narrow lane clapped and put garlands on several sanitation workers and welcomed them.

Sanitation workers have emerged as one of the frontline soldiers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a video has cropped up on social media where locals in Haryana’s Ambala district showered flowers and applauded the sanitation workers for their efforts.

In the one-minute long clip, people from their terraces showered flowers, while those present in the narrow lane clapped and put garlands on several sanitation workers and welcomed them.

Sharing the video on Twitter, news agency ANI wrote, “Locals in Ambala offered garlands to the sanitation workers and applauded them by clapping and showering flower petals on them”.

Overwhelmed with the gestures, Balraj, one of the sanitation workers told the news agency, “I am very happy to see all this. I want to give a suggestion to the people in the country that they should remain inside their homes during the lockdown period so that we can win this battle against coronavirus”.

Davinder Sharma, a local resident, told ANI that to boost their morale we collectively decided to honour the sanitation staff. He further added that they have become an extended family to all of us.

In India, over 7,000 people have been tested positive for the COVID-19 disease. The death toll has crossed over 200.

In Haryana, a total of 177 people have been infected with the contagious virus, and two people have succumbed to the pandemic.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    6,634

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    7,529

    +768*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    652

    +137*  

  • Total DEATHS

    242

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,223,547

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,716,330

    +17,495

  • Cured/Discharged

    388,937

     

  • Total DEATHS

    103,846

    +1,162
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres