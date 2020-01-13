Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WATCH: American Gymnast Completes 'Impossible' #FlexChallenge on Instagram With Ease

Jax Kranitz completed the challenge by twisting her legs and bringing them forward.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
WATCH: American Gymnast Completes 'Impossible' #FlexChallenge on Instagram With Ease
Screenshot from video uploaded by jax.kranitz / Instagram.

American gymnast Jax Kranitz posted a video of her performing an act and then extended a viral flex challenge to all, which has left netizens racking their brains over the ‘ease’ with which she bends her body.

In the clip posted on Instagram and Tik Tok, Jax can be seen lying down on the floor with hands behind the back.

To ace the challenge, one simply has to get up without any help from this posture.

She completed the challenge by twisting her legs and bringing them forward. After getting up, she performed a victory dance.

Captioning the post Jax wrote, “new flex challenge??? Tag a friend that you think can do this”.

The clip has garnered over 5,40,860 views till now.

Check out the clip here:

Some netizens took the challenge sportily and tagged people, who they thought could possibly champion over the challenge.

However, the whole Internet fraternity came together to admit that it was a “tad bit” difficult than what the gymnast made it look like.

While one Instagram user commented, “OMG you’re awesome”, another expressed their genuine shock.

As the post spread like wildfire, someone called it “insane”, with another Instagram user calling the gymnast “double jointed”.

“Dude.... I was like God, what did I just see”

“I can do the challenge. If the only rules is you have to be on your stomach and can't use your hands” [deadliftdracula]

