Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Watch: American Ice Cream Seller Floors Indian Customers With His Fluent Telugu

A video shared on Facebook shows the US ice-cream seller Isaac Richards leaving his Indian customers startled with fluent Telugu at a Haagen Dazs store in Montana.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: American Ice Cream Seller Floors Indian Customers With His Fluent Telugu
This Montana ice-cream seller speaks Telugu!
Loading...

A group of Indians looking to savour some ice cream in the United States were in for a sweet surprise as the vendor started conversing with them in fluent Telugu.

A video shared by Facebook user Ganesh Kesana shows the man named Isaac Richards, who works at a Haagen Dazs store in Monatan, leaving his Indian customers startled with his fluent Telugu.

Kesana’s post has gone viral with over 6,000 shares and hundreds of comments expressing bewilderment over the man’s fluency in Telugu.

In the over minute-long clip, Richards can be seen greeting his customers in Telugu.

"I'm speechless," one of the customers is heard saying.

He then goes on to explain to the startled customers how he learnt the language while he was residing for around two years in various places across Andhra Pradesh such as Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Richards revealed more details about his stay in India and his love for Telugu.

“I am a foreigner from the USA, and in this video I speak Telugu and react to the recent viral video posted of me speaking Telugu at Haagen Dazs. Telugu marchipokudadhu!” he wrote.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram