Watch: American Ice Cream Seller Floors Indian Customers With His Fluent Telugu
A video shared on Facebook shows the US ice-cream seller Isaac Richards leaving his Indian customers startled with fluent Telugu at a Haagen Dazs store in Montana.
This Montana ice-cream seller speaks Telugu!
A group of Indians looking to savour some ice cream in the United States were in for a sweet surprise as the vendor started conversing with them in fluent Telugu.
A video shared by Facebook user Ganesh Kesana shows the man named Isaac Richards, who works at a Haagen Dazs store in Monatan, leaving his Indian customers startled with his fluent Telugu.
Kesana’s post has gone viral with over 6,000 shares and hundreds of comments expressing bewilderment over the man’s fluency in Telugu.
In the over minute-long clip, Richards can be seen greeting his customers in Telugu.
"I'm speechless," one of the customers is heard saying.
He then goes on to explain to the startled customers how he learnt the language while he was residing for around two years in various places across Andhra Pradesh such as Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.
In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Richards revealed more details about his stay in India and his love for Telugu.
“I am a foreigner from the USA, and in this video I speak Telugu and react to the recent viral video posted of me speaking Telugu at Haagen Dazs. Telugu marchipokudadhu!” he wrote.
