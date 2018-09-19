GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

WATCH: An Emotional Video of Barack Obama Remembering the 2008 Election Night He Won

Happy tears incoming.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WATCH: An Emotional Video of Barack Obama Remembering the 2008 Election Night He Won
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Former president of the US, Barack Obama, took a stroll down the memory lane on Monday as he recalled the historic day of 4 November 2008 when he became the 44th president of the United States.

A video shared from The Obama Foundation's social media handle shows Obama recalling the eventful day where he held his mother-in-law's hands as the news of his victory broke out.

"When the results were actually announced, by that time we had a pretty good sense that we were going to win," Obama said in the video. "My mother-in-law, who grew up on the south side of Chicago, worked as a secretary, working-class, had worked all her life to allow Michelle and her brother to go to some of the best schools in the country." Obama said that Marion Shields Robinson seemed stunned about the result of that year's presidential election.

When it was announced that Obama was projected to win the 2008 presidential elections, Obama held Marion's hands and said, "How are you feeling?" To which she responded with, "Well, it's just a little overwhelming, isn't it?"

Obama said that his victory for Marion, an African-American woman, "who grew up in a deeply segregated Chicago" and had seen it all, was profound. "For what was true for her was that something she might not have ever imagined possible had happened," he added, "and her daughter was going to be the next first lady of the United States."

Understanding the significance of his victory through Marion's eyes "made it a little more special" for Obama.

Obama, who's historic journey to becoming a president has been documented on his website, starting from 10 February 2007 to 4 November 2008, details all the landmark moments of his journey in becoming the 44th president of US. Obama's emotional video attracted much emotional response from the internet as well, many of whom shared their own memories of the eventful day.







































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...