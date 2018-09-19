WATCH: An Emotional Video of Barack Obama Remembering the 2008 Election Night He Won



Ten years ago, @BarackObama held his mother-in-law’s hand as news broke that he’d won the election. As part of our oral history project, he shared his memories from that historic night with us.



I was on live tv (on a discussion panel repping @SwissDemocrats abroad, at an all night event in Zurich Switzerland waiting for the results to come in. I literally broke down in tears of joy! pic.twitter.com/FzKofGx7Rz



Me too. It was like a dream but I vaguely remember screaming with joy and jumping up and down on somebody's couch for at least five minutes. The couch was probably never the same.

LOL!! IKR‼️⁉️ I had been awake for 24hrs by that point. (6hrs ahead of EST. 9hrs ahead PST). I finally got to bed at the 43rd hr, after giving over 50 interviews... IN GERMAN/Swiss German‍♀️



Thank you for sharing this! It truly was one of the happiest nights of my life as my son & I watched ❤

I wept! Both with joy and grief. It's complicated.



I am Nigerian. But I wept too. Wept for my country were we are all blacks but we still face discrimination. Where our elections are never issue based but money based. It is well.

I'll never forget that crowd in Grant Park. Being a woman of a certain age who worked nights, @Oprah was a fixture in my life, and seeing her in the crowd, doing the "ugly cry", is part of my memories of PBO's first win. How I miss him and his family!



That made me cry. I remember how excited I was when Obama won both times, although I was jumping up and down crying the first time! I know he wasn’t perfect but our greatest heroes never are.

I fell to the floor crying when Keith Olbermann announced Barack Obama will be the next president of the United States...................



I cried so hard. It was just glorious.

With tears my sister and I were jumping up and down screaming full of excitement and shock. I purposely meet with my sister and friends so that we could enjoy the moment together.



As I walked out of polling place where I worked for so many hours that day, it was announced on the radio that he had won! I will never forget the absolute joy I felt that night! That was the most memorable election of my lifetime! JFK election was second!

It was the first presidential election I voted in. My entire college campus was out celebrating in the streets. I will never forget.



