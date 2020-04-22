BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: An Impromptu Bihu Performance by Assam Police is Winning Hearts

(Image: Nagaon Police)

(Image: Nagaon Police)

The video of the police personnel performing the regional dance has won hearts online, with 11 thousand likes within 48 hours.

Police officials and health care professionals have been working tirelessly to put in every effort to fight the deadly pandemic.


In such hours of unstoppable service, everyone requires a little fun and entertainment to keep the spirits high. The officials at Nagaon Police station did something similar by performing an impromptu Bihu dance.


The Facebook page of Nagaon Police shared the video online. “It was 9:31 PM, but Nagaon Police CoVID Fighters were still working, then this happened. #smallbreaks #ChotiChotiKhushiya,” read the caption.

Watch the video here:

The video of the police personnel performing the regional dance has won hearts online, with 11 thousand likes within 48 hours.


The spirit of unity amid such tough times has made netizens laud the officials. One user wrote, “Great work culture of our Assam Police, to whom we rebuked them in various situations. This break is needed to do so hard work. Salute to Assam Police”.


Hailing the professionalism, another Facebook user commented, “Ohh. Can't imagine such wonderful professionalism. U r really doing good. Salute. We are also learning how to serve the nation through our work. Thank you again. God bless you”.


Assam has reported 35 COVID-19 cases so far, with just one death so far. Meanwhile, as of noon on April 22, Indian has reported over 20 thousand cases of the novel coronavirus, with 652 deaths.

