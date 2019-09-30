WATCH: An Octopus Changing Colours While Dreaming is Out of this World

A sleeping octopus has been filmed changing its colour and scientists opined that it might be the eight-legged sea creature is dreaming.

PBS captured the footage of the sleeping eight-limbed mollusk for an upcoming documentary titled Octopus: Making Contact, shows the mysterious creature asleep and changing hue from grey to yellow and then almost invisible as it camouflages against the ocean.

In an article published in indy100, scientist Dr David Steel imagines what the octopus might be dreaming about, stating that the Octopus might be dreaming about a crab and her colour changes.

A marine biologist films this octopus changing colors while dreaming and it’s spectacular pic.twitter.com/hrHaYdVnsc — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) September 27, 2019

The octopus turns all dark like they do when they leave the bottom of the ocean floor.

The scientist explains that it is a camouflage like the octopus has subdued a crab and wants to eat the crustacean but does not want anyone noticing her.

The scientist concludes if the octopus is dreaming then that is what the dream could be.

Scientist David Steel, who narrated the clip, called it something he has never seen recorded before.

Octopuses have thousands of colour-changing cells called chromatophores that lie just under the surface of the skin.

Notably, the specialised pigment cells expand and contract to push pigments to the surface, which allow the creature to temporarily change its skin colour.

In the wild, the process is triggered by a changing environment or a threat.

According to researchers, two other types of cells - iridophores and leucophores - are involved in the camouflaging process.

Iridophores are a series of reflecting plates in layers that create different hues of green, blue, silver and gold, while leucophores are cells which detect what colours best match the animal's surroundings and allow it to camouflage.

