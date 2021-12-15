WATCH: Anand Mahindra Shares Lesson in Parenting With Video of Toddler Pulling Excavator

Apart from being the business tycoon that he is, Anand Mahindra is a total rockstar on Twitter. So, in addition to knowing how to run a successful business empire, Mahindra is quite updated about ways to keep his social media followers engaged. The industrialist on Sunday posted a cute video of a little boy trying to pull out an excavator stuck on a muddy road with the help of his tiny toy tractor. The video seemed like a perfect parenting tutorial to Mahindra on how to build self-confidence in young kids. The video shows the young kid trying to pull the stuck excavator with the help of a rope tied to his toy tractor. As the kid starts driving his tractor, the excavator attached to it also follows. The driver of the excavator moves the vehicle slowly to encourage the little boy for his efforts.

“That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy Mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!!” tweeted Mahindra while posting the clip.

That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!! pic.twitter.com/7K3vcSgxbo— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2021

The video soon went viral on the social media platform, garnering over 4.2 lakh views and nearly 30,000 likes. The innovative idea to motivate the young kid struck the right chord with the netizens who posted their appreciative comments. “See the expressions, the kid is confident that he has pulled the giant machine,” wrote a user sharing reaction to the video.

It's outstanding As this 👶 https://t.co/Y6rzrwShTJ— Mansoor Alam (@Mansoor33817450) December 12, 2021

Because when we are old and feel lost, it is the childhood memories that help us endure and continue ahead. #childhood #parenting #memories https://t.co/ivWXKo2Yy8— arihantspaces (@arihantspaces) December 12, 2021

🙂 this kid will move mountains. He feels incharge, that's all it takes. Show up and take charge. Then as we Indian's day 'Jo bhi hoga, dekha jayega'. Bante bante yeh bacha bhi legend banjeyga.— Jayachandran (@reachjay) December 12, 2021

However, there were also some people who believed that this idea of building self-confidence might just not serve the purpose and the boy could grow up with notions away from reality. Some also felt it was a risky thing to do. “Admire you for many things sir, but beg to differ here. This is too dangerous…not worth boosting your child’s self-confidence in this manner.”

So is this a new tractor model we’re launching? Indeed it is. Except it’s even more ‘compact’ than you may have thought! Say hello to the Mahindra Toy Ride-on tractor. Perfect for the (very) young, budding agriculturist. Motorized, with a remote controller. Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/iSShVXfwHc— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2019

The Mahindra group in 2019 had unveiled an electric toy tractor for “budding agriculturists”. The motorised tractor is controlled by a remote.

