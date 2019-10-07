Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Army Men Playing Garba, Twitter High on 'Josh'
Mahindra said that this video 'gets my salute...No need to ask how the Josh is!', as caption for the post.
Auto entrepreneur Anand Mahindra is known for his interest in sharing human interest videos, which can make people go in complete awe. The entrepreneur has been known for his humanity and wisdom of words. Now, as the festive fervor is taking up on everyone’s mind, Mahindra took to Twitter to ask suggestions about dandiya steps. Back on September 28, when the first day of Navratri started, he tweeted, “Happy Navratri! Nine days of spirited dancing so it’s time for me to refresh my dandiya steps. Help! Send me what you think are the best YouTube clips that showcase basic dandiya and garba moves. Have to match my gujju buddies.”
आप सब को नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ Happy Navratri! Nine days of spirited dancing so it’s time for me to refresh my dandiya steps. Help! Send me what you think are the best YouTube clips that showcase basic dandiya and garba moves. Have to match my gujju buddies https://t.co/7oDqkTzVI0— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 29, 2019
However, seems like he did not receive good suggestions to the advice he seeked. To which, he decided to host a ‘Dandiya Dad’ competition, in an effort to receive videos of dotting dads doing dandiya. He later tweeted on October 4, “Not many good suggestions. So let me do a best ‘Dandiya Dad’ competition. Video your dad doing dandiya, tweet & tag me.I will personally sponsor the most entertaining dad for 2 nights for a family of 4 at a Club Mahindra of your choice in India. Final entries by Tuesday 8th!”
Not many good suggestions. So let me do a best ‘Dandiya Dad’ https://t.co/zuUYOxAqfg your dad doing dandiya, tweet & tag me.I will personally sponsor the most entertaining dad for 2 nights for a family of 4 at a Club Mahindra of your choice in India. Final entries by Tuesday 8th! https://t.co/aZwrzBcYtv— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2019
The tweet received multiple videos, out of which, Mahindra shared a few.
One of these were shared by Twitter user Deepti C, who shared a video of army men dancing on dandiya beats. The entrepreneur shared the video with the tweet, “Haven’t got any outstanding entries yet to my ‘Dandiya Dad’ competition, but getting a tsunami of related videos. Here’s one that gets my salute...No need to ask how the Josh is! Where is this from, Deepti?”
Haven’t got any outstanding entries yet to my ‘Dandiya Dad’ competition, but getting a tsunami of related videos. Here’s one that gets my salute...No need to ask how the Josh is! Where is this from, Deepti? https://t.co/qwFu76ZyIX— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 6, 2019
