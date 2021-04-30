WATCH: Anand Mahindra's Message of Optimism in Covid-19 Times Through Viral Coca-Cola Video

No matter how difficult the situation is, human beings manage to find a ray of hope even during the toughest and grim time. Something similar is being experienced due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Amid the pandemic, people from across the world came together and helped each other at a time when everything just come to standstill. Human beings are living in “new normal” under various restrictions on their movement.

Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a viral advertisement of Coca-Cola featuring heartwarming shots which shows that people across the world adjusted to 'the new normal' while overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing the clip of the advertisement, Mahindra Group chairman thanked Coca-Cola for delivering a message of hope and optimism in these difficult times.

Optimism. A universal religion we can all belong to… Thank you Coca Cola pic.twitter.com/IAen8i4tCl— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2021

The advertisement was released last year shortly after the pandemic struck the world. It is still relevant in India as the country is currently battling a ferocious second surge of COVID-19. The advertisement by the soft-drink manufacturer shows how the barriers put up by social distancing were brought down with the help of technology, how scare-mongering was challenged by "care-mongering" at every step, and how people rediscovered love and devotion even as they stayed away from loved ones.

The two-minute and 14-second video shows that optimism is more contagious than any contagion. During the pandemic, where there are acts of selfishness and greed, there is also selflessness and kindness around the world. Where the schools are closed, the compensation is done by online classes. Acts of kindness and humanity can be seen all around the world.

Thanking those who are working hard in hospitals just to ensure other people's safety while putting their'son stake, the video ends with a message for the "heroes of humanity" — "Thank you for filling the glass with kindness and hope."

The video posted by Mahindra has been viewed more than 40,000 times on Twitter since being posted this morning. Social media users praised the video and thanked the soft drink manufacturers for creating the video.

