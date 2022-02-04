WATCH: When Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Bungee Jumped in New Zealand

When one thinks of politicians, thoughts of a person dressed in kurta pyjama and a Nehru jacket, are likely to come to our mind. Politicians are believed to seek thrill in elections and campaigns but Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be breaking this stereotype.

An old video of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has resurfaced online where he can be seen enjoying bungee jumping in New Zealand. The video, uploaded on Instagram by a channel named ysjaganholic, shows the politician enjoying the daring sport.

In the beginning, Andhra Pradesh CM can be seen preparing for the jump from a platform while his instructor stood by his side. Before leaving the platform, he is waving at the camera.

After making sure that the cord was safely tied to his legs, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes the leap and jumps off the platform. The adventure-loving politician is going down from a significant height, giving goosebumps to the viewers. Surrounded by mountains with a river flowing beneath him, he swings from the cord in the scenic valley before being picked up by the volunteers on a boat.

The video soon went viral and garnered nearly 1.4 lakh likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, users in the comment section acknowledged the rarity when they get to see a politician doing adventure sports, and praised him. “So Graceful and full of ease. Who can remain without admitting you!” wrote one user while another wrote “Awesome”. Other users too were captivated by the politician and dropped heart-eyed emoticons for him.

Reportedly, the video was shot in 2018 when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was on a vacation with his family in New Zealand. The point from where he did the bungee jump is the Kawarau Bungy Centre and is considered a must-visit destination in New Zealand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.