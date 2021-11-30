WATCH: Andhra Pradesh Cop Rescues Four Men Who Fell into Canal

Andhra Pradesh Police constable Praveen Kumar came to the rescue of four men who accidentally fell into the Nagarjuna Sagar canal in the Guntur district of the state. A video of this November 28 incident was later shared on the social media pages of the AP Police. The clip shows the four men being carried away by the flow of the water before the constable standing on the side throws a piece of cloth towards them for the rescue. In tweets shared along with the video, the AP police gave details of the incident and informed that the men were taken to the nearest hospital in police vehicles. The heroics of constable Kumar got appreciated by DGP Gautam Sawang who lauded him for his alertness and actions.

Watch the video here:

#APPolice saves lives of 4 Youth:Four youngsters accidentally fell in #NagarjunaSagar right canal near Adigoppala.Praveen Kumar,Police Constable of #Durgi PS of @GntRuralPolice while moving on that path observed this & saved them with the help of civilians. pic.twitter.com/zP5QSIV8s3— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 28, 2021

Since being shared online, the video of the rescue has received over five thousand views along with several reactions from Twitter users. Twitterati came together in appreciating Kumar’s actions and lauded him for saving the lives of these four men. A user wrote, “Super sir, great job sir."

However, this is not the first such video to have garnered netzines’ appreciation. Earlier, a clip of a Tamil Nadu woman police officer rescuing an unconscious man during recent floods had gone viral on the internet.

Inspector E Rajeswari had received a call from the control room telling her that a man had apparently died after a tree branch fell on him.

The cop rushed to the spot and during the rescue figured that the man under the tree was still alive. After bringing him out, Rajeswari carried him onto his shoulder before rushing him to the hospital in a rickshaw. Rajeswari’s quick efforts proved to be life-saving for the man who was later reported to be out of danger.

The female cop’s heroics got a lot of appreciation for her efforts and the man credited her for giving a new life to the man.

