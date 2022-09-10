WATCH: Angry Elephant Chases After Tourist Car on Jungle Safari in Chilling Video

Social media is overflowing with clips of what entails the intrusion of humankind into wildlife and vice-versa. Adding to the vast collection is a video that was shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Supriya Sahu, on Twitter.

The clip shows an elephant charging towards a vehicle at what looks like a jungle safari. The giant tusker is seen heading towards the vehicle at a quick pace as the car is in reverse to escape the wrath of the mammoth. The anger of the mastodon is evident by the loud trumpeting it is inducing while running towards the jeep filled with tourists.

At one point in the video, the elephant comes scaringly close to the vehicle, which raises the level of panic among the tourist sitting in the jeep. The driver, keeping his calm, continues to drive opposite the mammal. The tourists give a sigh of relief after the elephant gives up and heads in another direction. The vehicle comes to a halt giving respite to the spectators.

Sharing the video, officer Sahu, in the caption, wrote, “I am told this is in Kabini.” Kabini is located in Kerala. She added, “Hats off to the driver deft handling of the situation with a cool mind is commendable.”

I am told this is in Kabini ! Hats off to the driver 🫡 deft handling of the situation with a cool mind is commendable. Source- shared by a friend pic.twitter.com/rfCQbIjK1T — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 8, 2022

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate more than 3 lakh views and several thousand likes and comments. One user, reacting to the video, said, “Staying calm is the first step to solve any problem.”

Staying Calm is the first step to solve any problem. https://t.co/L4ntHpusAH — Virendra 🇮🇳 (@twit_virendra) September 10, 2022

Another compared it to the scenes from the famous movie series, Jurassic Park.

This is exactly like Jurassic park.. https://t.co/CGCrcmhqff — Rasheed (@rasheedsmg) September 10, 2022

Chiming in one user commented something similar.

Spielberg is a genius. This is looking exactly like Jurassic park. To picture it in Mind and to capture it for screen is not a small effort https://t.co/HtelmO9XgY — @lost_Sparrow (@cap_lostsparrow) September 9, 2022

“Whoa, that was close! A good reminder on why one must not get too close to wild animals and how wildlife must be enjoyed – from afar!” said this user.

Whoa, that was close!

A good reminder on why one mustn't get too close to wild animals and how wildlife must be enjoyed- from afar! #SensibleTourists #ResponsibleTourism #SafariDecorum #Kabini #India https://t.co/DOW2YECcA9 — Unlearner 🛸 (@unlearner6) September 10, 2022

This user, like officer Sahu, complimented the driver and wrote, “Hats off to the calm minded driver.”

Hats off to the calm minded Driver https://t.co/ooLecp9dX2 — Diwakar (@bh_dwalker) September 9, 2022

Animals are known to display violent behaviours if they feel that their territory is being intruded or encroached. Something similar must have happened in this incident. What are your thoughts on this?

