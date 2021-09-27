Watch: Angry Raven Attacks Drone Delivering Coffee in Australia, Video Goes Viral

With advancement in delivery services, an Australian food company has been delivering goodies using a drone but a viral video recently showed how while going about its business, a delivery drone came under the attack of furious ravens in Canberra, Australia. According to Daily Mail, the drone operator Wing that partners with Google had to pause the deliveries in certain areas after the attack. It is said that the customer who has ordered the food named Ben Roberts had filmed the bizarre scene where he was waiting for his regular beverage.

The customer managed to film the raven hanging on the back of the device which was furiously attacking the drone by pecking it with its beak. The drone struggled to fly under the raven attack and fortunately was able to deliver the food package to the customer before taking flight again.

Watch Video:

“From their point of view, they’re very intelligent birds, what must a drone look like to them? It would be like a flying saucer landing in our front yard to us, Daily Mail quoted Robert as saying.

A spokesperson who is working under the service of drones said, “The drones are normally operating in other suburbs and we are yet to learn of any birds being injured due to them.”

Incidents involving drones have been reported from a few instances here and there. Back in February sometime, a viral video showed how an eagle cluched a drone and flew away with it.

The video was shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden which showed a drone flying over an ocean towards the seashore. However, before the drone could come back to its owner, who was most likely controlling the drone from the beach, a sudden movement disrupted the device’s motion. A few seconds later the video showed a glimpse of some wings over the camera. The eagle captured the drone and took it away from the beach. As the bird flew it over a landmass, one could see its shadow on the ground.

