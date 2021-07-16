CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Animal Rescue Team Untangles Owl, Turtle Stuck Together in Virginia

The rescuers received a call about an owl who had got his talon stuck between a turtle’s carapace and plastron. (Credits: Twitter/ AWLArlington, VA)

Both the animals are currently with licensed wildlife rehabbers who will be taking care of them before releasing them back into the wild.

A team of rescuers at the Arlington County Virginia’s animal shelter and humane society untangled a duo of a turtle and an owl who got stuck together. The rescuers received a call about an owl who had got his talon stuck between a turtle’s carapace and plastron (the top and bottom shell), after which the animals were brought to the shelter where a team of expert rescuers carefully untangled them. The rescue operation was captured on camera and later shared on social media platforms. Posting the clip of this ‘first of kind’ rescue with its followers on Twitter, @AWLAArlington wrote, “This was a first for our Animal Control team – an owl and a turtle stuck together!"

The video starts off with the visuals of rescuers carefully taking out the animals from the cage as texts on the screen explain the backstory of the incident. The rescuers give a gentle check to each of the animals before carefully separating them. While the turtle remained unharmed, the owl suffered a few minor injuries.

Check out the video:

Since being shared online on July 13, the clip has garnered several reactions from social media users. People dropped their replies complementing the rescuers for the incredible work and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured owl.

The Twitter timeline of AWL Arlington is filled with pictures and videos of animals. In another share about the rescues carried by its team, the shelter house informed about a racoon who got his head stuck in a mayo jar.

The jar was safely removed from a racoon’s head, after which the animal was sent to a wildlife rehabber. The rehabber will be conducting a check-up and take proper care before releasing the racoon back into the wild

first published:July 16, 2021, 18:07 IST