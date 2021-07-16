WATCH: Animal Rescue Team Untangles Owl, Turtle Stuck Together in Virginia

A team of rescuers at the Arlington County Virginia’s animal shelter and humane society untangled a duo of a turtle and an owl who got stuck together. The rescuers received a call about an owl who had got his talon stuck between a turtle’s carapace and plastron (the top and bottom shell), after which the animals were brought to the shelter where a team of expert rescuers carefully untangled them. The rescue operation was captured on camera and later shared on social media platforms. Posting the clip of this ‘first of kind’ rescue with its followers on Twitter, @AWLAArlington wrote, “This was a first for our Animal Control team – an owl and a turtle stuck together!"

The video starts off with the visuals of rescuers carefully taking out the animals from the cage as texts on the screen explain the backstory of the incident. The rescuers give a gentle check to each of the animals before carefully separating them. While the turtle remained unharmed, the owl suffered a few minor injuries.

Both the animals are currently with licensed wildlife rehabbers who will be taking care of them before releasing them back into the wild.

Check out the video:

This was a first for our Animal Control team - an owl and a turtle stuck together! #animalcontrol #animalrescue #allinforanimals pic.twitter.com/Ib7NpPatrw— AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) July 13, 2021

Since being shared online on July 13, the clip has garnered several reactions from social media users. People dropped their replies complementing the rescuers for the incredible work and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured owl.

The Twitter timeline of AWL Arlington is filled with pictures and videos of animals. In another share about the rescues carried by its team, the shelter house informed about a racoon who got his head stuck in a mayo jar.

This poor raccoon had gotten his head stuck in a mayo jar, but thankfully Officer Elpers and ACT Gilbert were able to remove the jar safely! The raccoon was then sent to a rehabber to be checked out and rest, and then he will be released back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/EpktaG6MNb— AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) July 15, 2021

The jar was safely removed from a racoon’s head, after which the animal was sent to a wildlife rehabber. The rehabber will be conducting a check-up and take proper care before releasing the racoon back into the wild

