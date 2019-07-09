Watch: Animal-shaped Buildings are Twitter's Newest Sensation
Travel writer David Whitley took to Twitter to post a few pictures of buildings shaped like animals, which led to a wacky round-the-world trip to find more such examples.
While some designers find inspiration in the world around them when creating architectural masterpieces, taking cues from natural settings and surroundings, others find their muse in lesser ephemeral things, say hogs, or sheep, or even a beagle.
Taking to Twitter, David Whitley posted, "I see we're arguing about architectural styles while failing to recognise the greatest of all - buildings shaped to look like animals."
I see we're arguing about architectural styles while failing to recognise the greatest of all - buildings shaped to look like animals. pic.twitter.com/eGY86PethZ— David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) July 8, 2019
He further posted another photo of a building hinting at its resemblance to man's best friend, writing, "The Parthenon was designed in perfec...I'm going to stop you there.
Does it look like a big beagle?"
"The Parthenon was designed in perfec...""I'm going to stop you there. Does it look like a big beagle?"— David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) July 8, 2019
Soon enough, people from around the world started sharing images of bizarre buildings that resembled a host of animals.
Here's what they posted:
That sheep is in Tirau, NZ isn't it? Right next to their tourist info office. pic.twitter.com/kik58ovFe2— Christopher Webb (@chrisporkerwebb) July 8, 2019
Don't be forgetting Bursaspor's arena, shaped to look like a crocodile! pic.twitter.com/bTGy2tpmJu— bobby (@eaglemcgill) July 8, 2019
Does a scorpion car park count? pic.twitter.com/OaK1rgMGwS— Alistair Crighton (@Allycrighton) July 8, 2019
Darwin, Australia pic.twitter.com/3O5gt8dwSe— Nick (@NickHallworth) July 8, 2019
How about the Chicken church in Indonesia?https://t.co/ApEscSXlqD pic.twitter.com/aNWVppefaJ— Wren154 (@wren154) July 8, 2019
The look of dread is what really makes it pic.twitter.com/l3cK4w9yk1— ChefBoi RD (@vulcanSassPants) July 8, 2019
Turns out that some of these buildings are pretty popular. Lucy, the Elephant building from Margate City, New Jersey is a six-story wooden elephant, which was constructed in 1881 by James V. Lafferty, and has served as a hotel, cottage, tavern, office, and restaurant.
Furthermore, Gagudju Crocodile Holiday Inn, Kakadu National Park, North Australia is actually designed like a crocodile.
The Big Duck, Flanders, Long Island, New York was originally built in 1931 by Broadway set designers the Collins Brothers, and crafted by locals George Reeve, John Smith, and Merlin Yeager in 1931. Yeager used it as a shop to sell ducks and eggs.
