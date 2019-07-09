Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch: Animal-shaped Buildings are Twitter's Newest Sensation

Travel writer David Whitley took to Twitter to post a few pictures of buildings shaped like animals, which led to a wacky round-the-world trip to find more such examples.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
Loading...

While some designers find inspiration in the world around them when creating architectural masterpieces, taking cues from natural settings and surroundings, others find their muse in lesser ephemeral things, say hogs, or sheep, or even a beagle.

Travel writer David Whitley took to Twitter to post a few pictures of buildings shaped like animals, which led to a wacky round-the-world trip to find more such examples.

Taking to Twitter, David Whitley posted, "I see we're arguing about architectural styles while failing to recognise the greatest of all - buildings shaped to look like animals."

He further posted another photo of a building hinting at its resemblance to man's best friend, writing, "The Parthenon was designed in perfec...I'm going to stop you there.

Does it look like a big beagle?"

Soon enough, people from around the world started sharing images of bizarre buildings that resembled a host of animals.

Here's what they posted:

Turns out that some of these buildings are pretty popular. Lucy, the Elephant building from Margate City, New Jersey is a six-story wooden elephant, which was constructed in 1881 by James V. Lafferty, and has served as a hotel, cottage, tavern, office, and restaurant.

Furthermore, Gagudju Crocodile Holiday Inn, Kakadu National Park, North Australia is actually designed like a crocodile.

The Big Duck, Flanders, Long Island, New York was originally built in 1931 by Broadway set designers the Collins Brothers, and crafted by locals George Reeve, John Smith, and Merlin Yeager in 1931. Yeager used it as a shop to sell ducks and eggs.

