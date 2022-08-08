WATCH: Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning Kicks Off With Stunning Hot Air Balloons

The 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of ballooning kicked off from a central region of the Garden State. Some 175,000 people are expected to have taken part. “What better way to experience the thrill of hot air ballooning than taking a ride at the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning! Be a part of the 100 balloons ascending into the sky and experience “Love at First Flight.” You can take a balloon ride (and go up, up and away) during any one of our mass ascensions,” read the official website of the event.

Earlier, the festival had partnered with a number of world-class musical acts on the main stage. The Beach Boys, Jonas Brothers, Meat Loaf, Joan Jett, Peter Frampton, Demi Lovato, Hall & Oates, Third Eye Blind and many other artists have entertained the audience over all these years. The 2021 concerts included Barenaked Ladies, Styx, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, and Laurie Berkner.

There was also a “low-impact” USATF-NJ certified 5K course, which featured a mix of surfaces including pavement, gravel, dirt road, and grass. This added to the spectacle of over 100 hot-air balloons taking off in a grand mass ascension.

News agency Reuters took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video of the event. The video has garnered over 130K views. “Thanks. And then there’s this on earth!” commented a Twitter user.

WATCH: The 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning kicked off from a central region of the Garden State. Some 175,000 people are expected to take part over the weekend pic.twitter.com/7VpXU2hj9F — Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2022

This year the “Cash Pop Summer Stage” will be offering a second concert venue.

According to the official website, the event is basically twice-a-day mass ascensions of up to 100 sport and special shaped hot air balloons, concerts, a nighttime hot air balloon glow, family entertainment and attractions, food, fireworks, and much more.

Earlier in October, a similar fest took place in Jordan. As a part of this, the hot-air balloons were prepared ahead of a take-off during the festival in Wadi Rum desert. Several people were seen preparing their balloons for a take off.

