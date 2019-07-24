Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Anupam Kher Chats Up a New York Cabbie from India in Fluent Punjabi

Many netizens, who commented on the video, said they were surprised by Kher’s fluent punjabi.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
Video grab of the cabby in conversation with Anupam Kher. (Twitter)
Anupam Kher has shared a video of his light-hearted conversation with an Indian-origin taxi driver in New York. The veteran actor, who is in the United States these days, took to Twitter to share the video with his followers. Although the taxi driver named Harbans Dhariwal struggled to pronounce Anupam Kher’s name, the duo seemed to be having a great time conversing in punjabi.

The cab driver revealed that he was originally from Ludhiana and had been living in New Jersey for the past 40 years. He also asked Kher if he was living in Chandigarh or Mumbai, to which Kher replied, “ Both places.”

“A big fan but just couldn’t get my name right. His happy laughter was really infectious,” Kher wrote, adding that the cabby didn’t “obviously let me pay the taxi fare.”

Many netizens, who commented on the video, said they were surprised by Kher’s fluent punjabi.

Kher is currently in the US to fulfill his work commitments. He recently hosted friends and Bollywood colleagues Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor over lunch.

‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ actor shared pictures with the veteran Bollywood pair on Twitter and said that he was delighted host them at his New York residence.

