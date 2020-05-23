BUZZ

Watch: Anupam Kher Shares Video of Army Officer Giving Sweets to Cops for Fighting Covid-19

Image credit: Instagram

Earlier, this month the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force jointly paid tributes to corona warriors by showering flower petals at different places across the country.

Police officers across the country are not leaving any stone unturned in spreading awareness among people about the COVID-19 pandemic. They are working round the clock to make sure that people stay inside their homes and maintain social distancing. People from all walks of life have come forward to praise their unwavering commitment.

Recently, a video of an army officer applauding the efforts of police officers has surfaced the internet. The clip was shared by veteran actor Anupam Kher on his Instagram.

In the clip, the army personnel can be seen stopping his cavalcade at a police check post and interacting with the cops.

The army officer can be heard saying, "Indian Army is proud of the Indian Police for their good work”. Towards the end of the clip, we see the official offering a packet full of sweets to the cops.

Sharing the video of the heartwarming gesture on the photo-sharing platform, the veteran actor wrote, “Aise hi nahin hum best hain. This is one of the most motivating videos I have seen in these times of COVID-19. Where an army officer is applauding the work being done by our police and home guard personnel. Listen to his words of appreciation. Jai Hind!”

Earlier, this month the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force jointly paid tributes to corona warriors by showering flower petals at different places across the country.


