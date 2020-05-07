BUZZ

Watch: 'Apocalyptic' Sandstorm in West Africa Paints the Sky Blood Red

The terrifying photos and video clips of the incident are going viral on social media.

In a rare incident, the skies over Niamey in Niger turned orange and red after a massive sand storm hit the region.

The terrifying photos and video clips of the incident are going viral on social media. In one of the widely shared clips, it can be seen that a wall of sand has almost engulfed the buildings in the region.

As of now, the clip shared on microblogging site Twitter has been viewed over one lakh times.

Typically, sand storms are not unique in countries that fall in the West Africa region. They are, in fact, quite common in the dry season which begins from January and usually lasts till April. This season is called the Harmattan.

Another video shows how the sand storm looked like from a particular road in the city.


The user who had shared terrifying yet stunning pictures of the skies in deep orange and red colours, wrote “Incredible photos from Niamey in #Niger today, where my brother and his family live. Sandstorms turning the sky orange/red”.

In a short clip, which has possibly been recorded from inside the house, shows deep orange colour sky. One can also hear the sound of the storm in the clip.

