WATCH: 'Apocalyptic' Storm Wreaks Havoc At The Beach in Delaware

On Friday, a storm hit coastal Delaware and videos capturing the same are now going viral on the internet. The videos show umbrellas being blown off the sand at Bethany Beach in Sussex County, a small town in the United States. The area was immediately evacuated due to the bad weather. According to the witnesses, the storm came ‘out of nowhere’, and the incident has now sparked reactions on social media.

Take a look a the viral video here:

Crazy storm that came out of nowhere! Umbrellas went flying. hoping no one got hurt #bethanybeach #seacolony pic.twitter.com/waEZhFF82w — hbcarter (@hbcarter) August 5, 2022

Users are questioning how a storm can appear without no signs of warning. One Twitter user responded to the video by citing the carelessness on the beach. He said, “That’s wild to see all the umbrellas out in the water; I must stress that this storm didn’t barrel into Bethany Beach out of nowhere. It’s so important for these beaches to have weather support, there was 20-25 minutes of lead-time before the strongest winds even arrived.”

Another user wrote, “What amazes me is everyone claims to be a meteorologist…..they all have wx radar apps. Yet they can see a dark cloud and don’t pull out their app to see what’s happening and then say it came out of nowhere.”

“You can get minute by minute radar updates at the exact location you’re located. It’s 2022 not 1952. It didn’t come out of nowhere,” added one more.

Meanwhile, witnesses claim that the severe weather actually occurred surprisingly. According to the New York Post, significant damage to structures and properties on Smith Island has been reported, though it is still not known whether residents or tourists were injured during the incident or not.

Reportedly, the storm came a day after witnesses took footage of a waterspout hitting Smith Island off Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay.

