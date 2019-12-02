Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: Apple's Siri Interrupts Weather Report on Live Television, Contradicts Forecast

Meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker, however, defended Siri's contradictory weather report by saying that it might not know the right location.

IANS

Updated:December 2, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WATCH: Apple's Siri Interrupts Weather Report on Live Television, Contradicts Forecast
Image for representation.

During a broadcast on BBC, meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was sharing a weather forecast for snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver in the US, when he got interrupted by Siri.

Although Tomasz said that there will be snow, Siri on his Apple Watch somehow said that there is no snow in the forecast.

Tomasz defended Siri's contradictory weather report by saying that it might not know the right location, 9to5mac.com reported on Saturday.

"Yeah but it probably doesn't know what place I'm talking about," Tomasz replied.

Tomasz said in a short post on Twitter that he didn't manually activate Siri, admitting later in the same thread that the "Raise to speak" option was actually enabled.

Apple Watch allows Siri activation in a number of ways. You can press and hold the Digital Crown, or just move your wrist up and say "Hey Siri".

Beginning with watchOS 5, the Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models can activate Siri with a new option called "Raise to Speak," so users no longer need to say the "Hey, Siri" command.

The "Raise to Speak" feature can be activated from the Settings app on the Apple Watch > Siri > Raise to speak.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram