Watch: Argentina Reporter Gets Robbed on Live TV as Thief Runs Away After Snatching Phone

The mobile phone of a reporter in Argentina’s Buenos Aires was snatched away by a thief on camera just before the former was supposed to go live on TV.

In a video of the incident, one can see the reporter adjusting his face mask, preparing himself for the live broadcast when a thief snatched his phone and ran towards an alley. The reporter runs after him, while locals from the area also join and run inside the alley. The camera, which was supposed to show the TV journalist presenting his report, recorded the entire incident.

As reported in the Daily Mail, the journalist in the video is Diego Demarco and the incident happened in Buenos Aires on the morning of Tuesday, October 20.

According to the report, Diego shouted at the thief, asking him to give his phone back. He also pleaded to the passers-by and people living in the neighbourhood to help him get his phone back, telling them that he needs it for work.

Diego, who works with a news station called En Vivo El Nueve, presented his report on air after the robbery. Luckily, people residing in the area acted swiftly and were able to recover Diego’s phone from the thief. He said that the people in the area saw the thief and were able to mark him. This helped him get his phone back.

The TV reporter also said that people in the neighbourhood came to him and apologised for the incident. Appreciating their efforts to find his asset, he said, “They were the ones who looked for it and found it.”

The law and order situation in Argentina is concerning. In December last year, a British tourist was shot dead in an incident of robbery in the capital city of Buenos Aires. Another man, who was believed to be his son, was also injured during the robbery.