WATCH: Army Jawans Sing 'Sandese Aate Hai', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Joins

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently made a visit to the military station in Dinjan in Assam to evaluate the progress of infrastructural development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He was given a warm welcome by several Indian Army jawans who sang Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 film Border for him. A video of the same is now doing rounds on the internet. The news agency ANI also tweeted a video of Rajnath Singh. Take a look:

“Indian Army jawans sing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with them at Dinjan military station in Assam. Army chief General Manoj Pande and other top officers of the Army also accompanied the Defence Minister,” read the description of the video, which has gained over 1.63 lakh views and over 9000 retweets so far.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior officials accompanied the defence minister who was seen listening to the soldiers sing the song attentively while holding a teacup in his hand. In addition, he commended their skills and expressed his gratitude for their sacrifices and efforts towards the country.

“Hats off to our great soldiers who sacrifice their youth and life to keep us in comfort zones۔ Any facility under sky is far less to them to compensate the services they provide to us,” said a Twitter user.

“How beautiful is this? My Salute to their sacrifices,” another user tweeted as he shared the video.

संदेशे आते हैं, हमे तड़पाते हैं…

A third user wrote, “A song that always brings tears.”

Another user acknowledged the fun spirit of the soldiers and said, “Our warriors find happiness and fun everywhere. Hats off to their sky-high spirit.”

Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam sang the song Sandese Aate Hai. It quickly rose to the top of the list of favourites among those associated with the armed forces since it perfectly captures the spirit of the sacrifices made by the military personnel’s families.

