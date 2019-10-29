Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Arsonist Puppy Accidentally Sets Couch on Fire after Mistaking Lighter for Chew Toy

The 10-month-old Archer was allegedly left alone at home for just a few minutes when the incident occurred at a residence in Melbourne, Australia.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
Watch: Arsonist Puppy Accidentally Sets Couch on Fire after Mistaking Lighter for Chew Toy
Puppies are cute when not setting fire to couches. But that's just what a 10-month-old pupper in Melbourne, Australia, did. How? It thought the lighter was a chew toy.

As per local reports, the puppy's owner Dee had barely left the house unattended for a few minutes when the incident occurred. The puppy, named Archie, reportedly stole the lighter and started to play with it in her absence. Within minutes, the couch on which Archie was chewing the lighter caught fire.

The scary incident was recorded on CCTV cameras. In it, the puppy Archie can be seen appearing bewildered by the sudden fire and then pulling away from the flames as they caught on.

The video has been going viral on the internet.

No injuries to the dog or its owner were reported. However, the woman incurred damages worth 60,000 Australian dollars, 9 News Australia reported.

This is not the first case of an animal starting up a fire in a household in Australia this year. In July, the pet house cat at a Canberra residence started an early-morning fire in an empty kitchen with its antics. The cat had allegedly tipped over a foil of cling wrap onto the automatic cook-top which got activated when the feline stepped on it.

