WATCH: Artist Converts DNA Sequence of Covid-19 to Produce the 'Sound' of Coronavirus

Coronavirus continues to create havoc across the globe after claiming more than 3,000 lives in China and affecting over 93,000 people worldwide.

Now, a British artist has come up with a track, which he claims is based on the DNA sequence of the virus.

The United Kingdom-based artist has released two hours four minutes long track, titled ‘sound of Covid-19’, which is apparently based on the DNA sequence of the coronavirus after the genome sequence was released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information of the NIH.

Eric found the corresponding musical notes of the sequence and made a composition, which is based on it.

Giving a description of his song, the British artist on his website, Shardcore said, “The world is teetering on the verge of a pandemic. Whilst this is concerning, the mortality rate is relatively low, so whatever happens, this one won’t be ‘the big one’ (we’re too busy killing off all other life first). In some ways the societal response to the virus is more interesting than the virus itself. Stock-market’s crashing, whole towns going into quarantine”.

He has also shared a minute-long excerpt from his track on YouTube. The video has garnered over 5,000 views.

Describing the music, he wrote, “I converted the DNA sequence of Covid-19 into midi-notes. Here's the first 60 seconds”.