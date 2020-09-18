Watch: Artist Gives a Twist to Queen's 'We Will Rock You' and Urges Netizens to Use Sanitisers

The coronavirus pandemic has made us realise the importance of sanitisers and face masks and everyday we see health organisations and government leaders around the world urging its citizens to follow the social distancing. A recent twitter video is also urging people of all these things but with a musical twist.

Music artist The Wise Crab posted a video on Twitter where he used everyday objects like microwave oven doors, Kitchen cabinets, Unibic cookie packet, Sanitiser bottles, to recreate the famous Queen track We Will Rock You as he urged viewers to sanitise everything and stay safe in pandemic.

He captioned the video as, “Covered 'We Will Rock You', but...wait for it.. Gave myself a #cookiecredit for this one. #Quarantunes”

The video also featured him playing iconic chords of Arctic Monkey song Do I Wanna Know in the end. Netizens have praised The Wise Crab for the creative video. Some music fans also appreciated the crossover of famous songs of two British bands, Queen and Arctic Monkeys.

The video was also an appreciation post for all of those who have survived these difficult times and asked them to treat themselves to a cookie as @thewisecrab does towards the end. The video has received over 4.2k views within four hours and continues to enthrall netizens.

Users also asked Unibic to sponsor the talented artist’s videos since he has been producing some entertaining “quarantunes” as he calls it.

In one of the earlier videos @thewisecrab, covered all the Linkin Park songs’ riffs from the Hybrid Theory album in 45 seconds. The video has received 2.9k views.

The pandemic has pushed many creative artists to use their art to entertain netizens through their work. Social media artists like Yashraj Mukhate, Anshuman Sharma have used their talent to create some of the most viral videos on the internet.

Every riff from @linkinpark's Hybrid Theory in 45 seconds 🙌With a twist, of course. Do share, and stay at home.#Quarantunes #HybridTheory pic.twitter.com/CE9ebfcAMi — thewisecrab (@thewisecrab) August 18, 2020

How to make a Ritviz song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/yyMByfLSrL — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) July 6, 2020

Sharma’s video on How to make a Ritviz song in two minutes got him 1.3 million views on YouTube. While Mukhate’s meme based song on Rasode mai Kon tha won him praise from Kokilaben herself.