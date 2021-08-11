WATCH: Artist's Unique Use of Ocean Waves For Her Painting Goes Viral on Instagram

Artists are known to have unconventional ways to create their pieces of art, but who knewsomeone could use the ocean as their painting partner? Yes, you read it correct — a UK-based content creator recently shared a video on her Instagram profile and it has gone massively viral for the unique way that she attempted in painting her imagination on paper. In the video, Yasmin, the artist, can be seen putting dollops of various shades of blue paint on a piece of white paper. She then walks through a pathway to the ocean and holds the paper under the water as the waves splash their way on the colours, creating abstract pattern. Then, Yasmin uses herimagination to create various shapes and characters on the paper, with colourful pens and pencils.

Her Instafam was amazed by the method, and was all in praise of her. One Instagram user commented, “Mind blowing, next level creativity,” while another comment read, “The concept is so beautiful. I’m totally taken aback with this piece.” However, multiple users also raised a concern about the environment on seeing paint put under the ocean. Yasmin mentioned in her caption that the paint used by her is skin safe and child friendly, however, multiple users pointed out that the paint is plastic based. This made Yasmin make an appeal to her Instafam to not use toxic paints, in case they intend to employ her method.

“Please don’t use toxic paint if you try this. It’s child friendly and skin safe paint, but I didn’t realise it was still plastic based until I read all the comments here and on TikTok. Thanks for the concern and education.” She added that the video was also shared on TikTok, where she demonstrated an alternate method of putting the paint in a ziplock bag, to prevent polluting the ocean. Take a look at this eye-soothing video here:

Who knew something so vast as the ocean can help us in creating such authentic pieces of art? Well, now we do.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here