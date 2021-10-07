WATCH: Arunachal Pradesh Boy Raps 'Apna Time Aayega' From Gully Boy in Viral Video

The diverse lands of India carry talent and creativity in abundance. Be it the dry plains of Rajasthan, the freezing peaks of Himachal, or the lush green landscapes of the northeast, art is etched deep in the demography. A video of a young talented boy from Arunachal has surfaced online and is getting viral on Twitter for his energy-packed performance on the very popular rap Apna Time Aayega.

First shared by a Twitter handle named ‘ Yuva Arunachal,’ the video has garnered several thousand views and hearty reactions from netizens. In the caption, Yuva Arunachal wrote, “ No limit to talent. It can be found anywhere. Rapping a Bollywood number is a little Monpa native boy from Arunachal Pradesh.”

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/YuvaArunachal/status/1445345755238076425

Jamming on the popular number from the movie Gully Boy, this young boy even did actions like Ranveer Singh performed in the movie. He gets more pumped up as his friend and family surrounding him cheers him up.

Netizens were awed by the performance and couldn’t hold back their reactions. One user wrote, “Yes Sir, your time will surely come. Stay strong. Stay young.”

https://twitter.com/UrbanChe/status/1445574743730524167

Another wrote, “ Prodigy in your footsteps.”

https://twitter.com/PradiptaMalakar/status/1445714261322321920

A third user commented, “ Definitely better than Ranveer Singh. Cuteness overloaded.”

https://twitter.com/Lamasaysit/status/1445603134756188163

Yuva Arunachal, while sharing the video, also tagged few other handles. One of the handles named ‘ Tribal Army,’ an NGO for the indigenous people of India, retweeted the video, which garnered roughly 10,000 views.

https://twitter.com/TribalArmy/status/1445462486157647879

Hansraj Meena, a political activist and founder of the Tribal Army, also reacted to the video.

https://twitter.com/HansrajMeena/status/1445584843497111554

Here are some other reactions to this power-packed rap performance.

https://twitter.com/HamidSaifulla/status/1445612640902909959

https://twitter.com/Shadab65272858/status/1445463101185294339

Social media has made it easier than ever for talents like these to get the spotlight that they deserve. The aptest example of this was the ultra-viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy, Sahdev Dirdo, who later got a chance to feature in Badshah&rsquo’s music video.

What do you think of such young talents breaking social media space?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.