Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Watch: Arunachal Pradesh Boy Sings National Anthem with Passion, Enthusiasm Grips Netizens

Although he even forgets the last line of the National Anthem and jumbles up in some places but doesn't forget to stand in attention position while singing.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Arunachal Pradesh Boy Sings National Anthem with Passion, Enthusiasm Grips Netizens
Video grab of the boy from Arunachal Pradesh singing the National Anthem. (Twitter)
Loading...

As the nation celebrated its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019, and patriotic fervour gripped every citizen of India, an adorable video of an Arunachal boy singing the National Anthem - Jana Gana Mana - originally posted in May, once again caught the attention of netizens and soon the video became viral on social media.

In the video, the boy is seen singing the National Anthem with a lot of passion. Though he mixes up the verses and stammers in a few lines, what makes this rendition by the boy is his enthusiasm. He even forgets the last line and jumbles up in some places but doesn't forget to stand in attention position as he is seen singing the National Anthem.

People on Twitter and Facebook were all praise about the boy and his patriotism.

The National Anthem was originally composed by India's first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. It was first publicly sung on December 27, 1911 on the second day of the Indian National Congress session in Calcutta (now Kolkata). A formal rendition of the National Anthem takes approximately 52 seconds.

Jana Gana Mana was officially proclaimed as National Anthem of India by the Constituent Assembly of India on January 24, 1950.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram