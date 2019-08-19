Watch: Arunachal Pradesh Boy Sings National Anthem with Passion, Enthusiasm Grips Netizens

As the nation celebrated its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019, and patriotic fervour gripped every citizen of India, an adorable video of an Arunachal boy singing the National Anthem - Jana Gana Mana - originally posted in May, once again caught the attention of netizens and soon the video became viral on social media.

In the video, the boy is seen singing the National Anthem with a lot of passion. Though he mixes up the verses and stammers in a few lines, what makes this rendition by the boy is his enthusiasm. He even forgets the last line and jumbles up in some places but doesn't forget to stand in attention position as he is seen singing the National Anthem.

This kid from #ArunachalPradesh singing Jana Gana Mana is the cutest thing you will see... pic.twitter.com/r6AgfOBQDy — Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) May 8, 2019

People on Twitter and Facebook were all praise about the boy and his patriotism.

This video actually made my day .. lots of hugs and love to the little angel.. — moringa fleur (@moringafleur) May 9, 2019

Cutest indian — vaishali (@dj_vaishu) May 9, 2019

See the poise, dignity and decipline with which the boy sings National anthem ! Take a bow Salute! — Arti Mehta (@drartimehta) May 12, 2019

Rabindranath tagore was good he is brilliant ! — Sanjay Navilgon.007 (@sanjaynavilgon1) May 9, 2019

arre wah !! So cute Nationalist from Coming generation — rraj068 (@rraj068) May 11, 2019

The child is incredibly cute! — Ashish Garg (@ashedufuturist) May 12, 2019

So cute my little friend..honest and sincere you are compared to elders who sing for name sake — அமரன் (@amaranart) May 13, 2019

What a beautiful version of our anthem May God bless this child and may he grow up and make his Motherland even more proud — Politics and Poha. (@pallavidatta) May 11, 2019

The National Anthem was originally composed by India's first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. It was first publicly sung on December 27, 1911 on the second day of the Indian National Congress session in Calcutta (now Kolkata). A formal rendition of the National Anthem takes approximately 52 seconds.

Jana Gana Mana was officially proclaimed as National Anthem of India by the Constituent Assembly of India on January 24, 1950.

