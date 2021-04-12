WATCH: Asian Man Saved from Being Robbed on Streets by Stranger in UK, Incident Gets Live Streamed

A video shared on Reddit of a live streamer saving a man from getting mugged in London has gone viral on the internet. The chilling footage shared on April 10, shows a streamer named Sherwin walking on the streets in west London near Leicester when he hears someone shouting. As he spots the attack, the man springs into action, running towards the man intercepting the altercation. The streamer jumped to the Asian man’s aid, sprinting across the street and confronting the man trying to mug him.

The one-minute footage opens with Sherwin shouting aggressively, “Oh, is he getting attacked? Leave him alone. Leave him alone. Don’t attack. Leave him alone.” As Sherwin moves closer, one can see a man attacking an Asian man who is lying on the road.

The moment Sherwin reaches the spot, the attacker nervously moves away from the man but again tries to lunge in for another attempt at the man on the ground. Sherwin abuses the suspected mugger, telling him to leave the victim alone repeatedly as he circles around him to protect him. Despite Sherwin’s multiple tries to chase the attacker away, he does not budge and takes a few steps towards Sherwin and the Asian man before another group of men approaches the scene.

All the while, the victim, bleeding from his right cheek, visibly scared asks Sherwin to call the police. The attacker finally took off after spotting more people who came forward to help them. Sherwin can be seen dialling Emergency Services on his phone while also explaining what happened to the group of men saying, ‘he was kicking him. He tried to curb-stomp him’.

The video has gone viral with almost 4,000 comments with multiple users applauding the streamer’s brave actions while some expressed their shock that despite the streamer’s intervention, the attacker tried twice to attack the man.

A user thanked God that the streamer stayed with the man rather than “ignore the poor guy.”

The assaulter’s repeated attempts to attack the man despite Sherwin’s efforts shocked many users.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here