WATCH: Asteroid Flies Past Earth at Dizzying Speed

While you sit calmly in your home, a mammoth 1.8 km-wide asteroid will zoom past Earth in the evening today, on May 27. It is believed to be the biggest flyby of this year and will be streamed live on YouTube by The Virtual Telescope Project.

The asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) is believed to be about twice the size of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and is making an approach towards Earth at a speed of 76,000 kmph. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) classified the space rock as ‘potentially hazardous,’ as per LiveScience.

You can watch the flyby here today:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ASyzAukqcEc” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

However, you need not worry, as the classification has more to do with the relative size of the asteroid and other factors rather than its proximity to the Earth. The space rock poses no immediate threat to us and will be 4 million km away from Earth in its closest approach.

A webcast of the asteroid flyby will be run by The Virtual Telescope Project today. The asteroid will be bright enough to be visible through a moderate-sized telescope located in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to NASA, the 7335 (1989 JA) is one of the more than 29,000 near-Earth objects (NEOs) that is tracked by the agency. NASA defines NEOs as any astronomical object that passes within about 48 million km from the Earth’s orbit. Most of these NEOs are smaller in size but 7335 (1989 JA) is bigger than about 99 percent of these objects.

NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office maintains a list of asteroids that have even the slightest chance of impact on Earth. It found that the 7335 (1989 JA) posed no threat.

The asteroid will make another close flyby on June 23, 2055.

