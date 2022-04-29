Watch: Astronaut Demonstrates What it is Like to Wring a Wet Towel in Space

Microgravity makes even the most basic things look wondrous.

Microgravity, combined with water, has always managed to mesmerise earthlings. A video fostering this amazing combination has resurfaced and is getting viral on social media. The video shows Chris Hadfield, a retired Canadian astronaut, performing an experiment on the International Space Station where he is wringing a wet towel. The video was streamed directly from the ISS in 2013.

Chris first shows a towel, compressed to a size of a tape roll. He then takes a water bag and pushes out enough water so that the towel is wet. Once done, he wrings the towel. Due to the lack of gravity, the water does not drip on the ground. Instead, it forms a gel-like surface. Initially, it encompasses the towel, but then slowly moves to Chris’s hands.

The experiment shows how water reacts with the surroundings in space. When on Earth, handling water looks quite easy since the water molecules are guided by gravity to flow, be it coming out of the bottle, or going in our mouth through the glass. But when in microgravity, there is literally no force to guide the water molecules.

The only thing at play, in space, is the surface tension of the water. Surface tension, in microgravity, is the only force that influences the behaviour of liquids – in this case, water. As a result, astronauts have to drink water through straws, from a sealed pack.

In the clip, the same thing is under action. The surface tension causes the water to flow just enough to come out of the towel when twisted at both ends and move on Chris’s hands.

The video was actually a demo given by Chris to two students from Nova Scotia, who won a competition and got a chance to interact with Chris, who was at that time, appointed at the ISS.

