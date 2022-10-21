Watch: At Village Wedding, Guests Wash Their Plates in Fountain

The Internet is the stock house for some extremely hilarious videos that surely bring a smile to viewers’ faces. Don’t you believe the same? Well, we also have a similar video, which will leave you in splits. The video is from a wedding where people, oblivious to the purpose of a decorative fountain, started washing their plates in it. The fountain had to be closed to stop them from washing their plates. This video was shared by @JaikyYadav16 on Twitter. He wrote in the caption that there should not be much decoration at village weddings.

A user expressed relief that these people were not performing gargles here.

गनीमत है कि कुल्ला नहीं कर रहे हैं 😂 — Pankaj yadav (@pankajydv011) October 19, 2022

However, others lauded the fact that the guests are washing their plates themselves.

Isi ko hopelessness hi height kahte hai…..u are unable to see the etiquette of washing their plates themselves and not wasting a single good grain, rather u are favouring show offs

Great — I am only 'Shikha' (@ShikhaR02963608) October 19, 2022

Another user appreciated the video writing that rural areas are more developed in comparison to their urban counterparts. They are more enriched in terms of intelligence, maturity, culture and other aspects.

Rural areas are more developed than urban in terms of Intelligence, maturity,enriched culture, full of values ,meal,enviornment etc etc… — Deepika Rana (@Er_deepikarana) October 19, 2022

This video was shared on October 18 and received more than 4,16,000 views.

Meanwhile, a similar video in which the hungry guests stole the limelight of the wedding had gone viral some time ago. They were seen breaking into the meal area as soon as it opened. They were extremely hungry for food and couldn’t wait any longer. The most humorous part of this video was a senior citizen rushing towards the food counter. He took a plate quickly and filled it with all kinds of dishes. Others were also seen filling their plate before the food got finished.

The video was shared by Baagdi Baata on Instagram some time back and received over 33 million views. It was liked by 1.8 million so far and left the internet awestruck. Users were highly amused with the enthusiasm of guests. One wrote that these people are setting wedding goals. Another joked that these are everyone’s friends at weddings. Some were also left grossed out by the guests’ lack of manners. This video is now removed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here