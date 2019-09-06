Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Athlete's Reflex Makes Him Catch a Falling iPhone X On a Moving Rollercoaster

Samuel Kempf was enjoying a rollercoaster ride at a theme park in Barcelona when a phone came hurling towards his right. While the rollercoaster was in full speed at over 130km/h, Kemph thankfully wasn't caught napping and grabbed the phone just in time.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Watch: Athlete's Reflex Makes Him Catch a Falling iPhone X On a Moving Rollercoaster
Video grab of the athlete catching the falling iPhone X on the rollercoaster ride. (YouTube)
Loading...

A New Zealand fistball player put his catching skills to full use as he saved a man’s phone from crashing into pieces during a roller-coaster ride in Spain.

Samuel Kempf was enjoying a rollercoaster ride at a theme park in Barcelona when a phone came hurling towards his right. While the rollercoaster was in full speed at over 130km/h, Kemph thankfully wasn't caught napping and grabbed the phone just in time.

"I was in Spain at Port Aventura on shambhala ride and saw the person a few rows ahead drop their IPhone X," he wrote in the description of a video uploaded to YouTube.

"Long story short, I caught it. This roller coaster is moving at over 130kms... was once Europe's tallest and fastest coaster.. only recently beaten."

Once they got off the rollercoaster, Kempf handed the phone back to its owner, who was searching for its bits and pieces on the ground.

"He couldn't believe it, he gave me a big hug," Kempf told New Zealand’s Stuff website.

"The funniest reaction was when we had got off the rollercoaster and you go down to look at the photos and videos they take and half the people there seemed to be watching our screen and then everyone started cheering and clapping when it happened," he added.

The owner of the phone bought the video to as mark of gratitude to Kemph.

The video has racked up over 1.7 million views since being posted online on September 4.

Netizens said Kempf’s other-worldly reflexes would have been hard to believe if there had been no footage of the incident.

“Nobody would have believed that if there wasn’t a video of it,” one person commented.

“Dude, this in unbelievable! I know these moments, where your reflexes surprise you and make your year!” wrote another.

