Watch: Aussie Man Enthusiastically Recounts How He Foiled Armed Robbery
Nick was interviewed by Channel 9 where he recounted how he managed to stop a woman who was attempting to rob a store. However, the gun turned out to be fake.
Witnesses recounting crimes, or trying to foil crimes make for some of the best videos on social media.
Whenever news channels cover a crime story, witnesses can be some of the best content there is and now the latest reaction video that has taken the internet by storm features an Aussie man called Nick Ziglings who recently foiled an attempted robbery inside a convenience store in Melbourne.
Interestingly, it is not the video of the actual robbery that has gone viral, but trather Nick’s interview with Channel 9, in which he energetically retells how he foiled the robbery, is what has taken the internet by storm.
The man showed how he told everyone to get down before he rushed up to the woman, threw her against the front counter and managed to wrestle the gun off her and toss it away.
The man further told Channel 9, "Then I used my MMA, round the head..." before he showed off his impressive crash tackle.
Victoria Police released a statement on their website saying they're continuing their investigations into the incident.
They wrote that the incident took place at a convenience store on Victoria Avenue when a woman entered the store wearing a motorcycle helmet and allegedly carrying a black imitation handgun just after 3.30pm.
"The woman threatened the attendant and demanded he hand over money from the till. A 57-year-old Albert Park man, who was in the store at the time of the incident, tackled the woman, knocking the firearm from her hand and restraining her until police arrived,” the statement further read.
According to the statement, Detectives from the Port Phillip Crime Investigation Unit have charged a 35-year-old Mildura woman with attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary and associated firearm offences.
Since being posted, the video has received thousands of comments on Facebook alone with one user writing, "It's like he's been rehearsing this moment for years, mate go to Hollywood already hahaa."
Another user posted, "Definitely should be a day named after him! Thank god for his mma!"
