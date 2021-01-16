WATCH: Australian Family Discovers World's Deadliest Snake Taking a Dip in Their Swimming Pool

An Australian family got the shock of their life when they spotted one of the world's deadliest snakes in their swimming pool. The reptile that was found taking a dip in the pool in the suburb of Marino in Adelaide, Australia, was identified as an eastern brown snake. The video of the snake has been shared on Facebook by a group of professionally trained snake catchers. In the post, the reptile can be seen swimming in the overflow channel of a family’s pool.

Sharing the scary video on the social media app, Snake Catchers Adelaide wrote that the beautiful eastern brown snake found a nice place to cool down in the heat at Marino. However, they found it too bad as it was in the family pool.

The video has given many of the users goosebumps as it has garnered a ton of reactions. While a user commented to keep an eye out as the little buggers seem to be everywhere this summer, another user wrote, “They need to concrete a slope going in.”

These venomous species of snakes, also known as common brown snake, arewidely found in eastern and central Australia and are responsible for the majority of deaths caused by snakebite in the country. As per the Australian Museum, these snakes are found more than any other species of snakes in the world and often seek shelter in human habitats. These snakes also react defensively and attack upon feeling threatened. To add, their venom can lead to progressive paralysis and uncontrollable bleeding.

These eastern brown snakes often enter homes through the gaps under the doors and hide by using timber piles, sheet iron, rock walls and heavy vegetation. This is not the first time that an eastern brown snake was found in someone’s residence, but earlier also an Australian family got scared to the core as they found the venomous snake in their garden.

The reports published by The Sun states that the picture was taken by a snake catcher working for Snake Catchers Brisbane and Gold Coast and shows the deadly snake hidden outside a home in Seventeen Mile Rocks. Sharing the pictures, the catcher also held the ‘Spot The Snake’ challenge on social media and asked the users to find the snake in the picture. While many had spotted it correctly, some were left baffled. The challenge was joined by 100 users on social media.