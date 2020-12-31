Watch: Australian Man Gets Punched by Kangaroo While Trying to Shoo it Away

In an incident in South West Rocks, Australia, a father defended his kids from an attacking Kangaroo on Christmas Day. The video footage of the incident surfaced on the internet where the father can be seen putting himself in harm’s way to save his kid.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the kangaroo was staring at the man and when the latter tried to shoo him away, he attacked Mitchell Robinson, the father of the kids. The kangaroo was digging holes in the property of Mitchell and was present at their front yard, and that is why he tried to remove the animal from the place.

In the horrifying video, the father can be seen trying to shoo away the animal by picking up something. The left hand of Mitchell was already hurt when he came across the kangaroo who hit him hard with his paw and the man fell on the ground. The kids cannot be seen in the video of the incident.

Frightening moment a father is punched in the face and kicked down by a #kangaroo as he tried to defend his children by shooing it out of his front yard on #Christmas Day pic.twitter.com/FsDJIjts9B — Hans Solo (@thandojo) December 28, 2020

Speaking about the incident, Tina Grace Rowe, a family friend of Mitchell said that the kangaroo was massive and had a big chest, which is visible in the video as well. Mitchell already had a broken arm when the kangaroo attacked him. Although he fell on the ground, the father does not have any severe injuries from the encounter.

It has been reported that after summer bushfires destroyed the habitat of these animals, they are coming to town in search of food and green grass. Residents of the South West Rocks are concerned about the presence of these animals in the city.

Stephen Goldsmith, a member of the golf club said that there are too many animals around and someday, someone might get attacked, reported 7News.

Experts usually warn people to leave a kangaroo alone if they spot one somewhere. This is recommended because the animal may cause severe injuries to the person who gets close or interacts with kangaroos.

Chad Staples at the Featherdale Wildlife Park said that these animals are covered with weapons as they have huge claws that can be used for holding and back legs which can be used for kicking.

Most people who saw the video said that the kangaroo did not want to harm the man but he was provoked. Reacting to the video on YouTube, one user said, “Just leave them alone. They just want food, water and they will move on. The woman screaming seriously love a little dramatic.” Another person said that the kangaroos have been forced out of their habitat and just want to survive.