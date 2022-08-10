WATCH: Australian Ranger’s Near-Death Experience With World’s Most Dangerous Bird

When we are asked to name a dangerous animal, our responses are often limited to predators like lions, tigers and bears. Rarely, we would name a bird that we think might be dangerous. However, there exists a bird named Cassowary, which is considered the most dangerous species of bird. It has the capability to kill humans by penetrating its sharp claws into the skin.

One such fatal encounter between a ranger from North Queensland, Australia, and a Cassowary has left the users on the internet horrified. The video was uploaded on social media by a ranger named Cameron Wilson.

Wilson is a Senior Custodian in Queensland. On a fateful day, he was patrolling Queensland’s Northern Cape York Peninsula with his team. He recalled that while on his quad bike he suddenly realised that a Cassowary was chasing him and his team from behind.

Watching the dangerous bird picking up pace with the vehicle, Wilson, started speeding up his bike. After a haunting chase and run, Wilson succeeded in overpowering the Cassowary bird. Recalling the wild encounter, Wilson said that if the bird caught up to them many members of his team would have been grievously injured that day.

Wilson’s friends have drawn similarities between his deadly experience to the

adrenaline-pumping Jurassic Park movies. Wilson added that he was thankful to

be alive that day. Although the Cassowary bird does not generally attack

humans, it might have harmed Wilson and the others on that particular day.

Weighing 60 kilograms and a height upto 2 feet, Cassowaries are primarily found in North East Queensland’s tropical rainforests. They are deemed to be shy creatures. However, when they feel threatened, these birds can charge at their enemy and heavily wound a person. Cassowaries are endangered species.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, a 75-year-old resident of Florida was attacked by a Cassowary on April 12, 2019. Although he was taken to the hospital immediately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here