WATCH: Australian Woman Discovers Venomous Snake in Car’s Glove Box, Video Goes Viral

A woman in an Australian town called Clarendon recieved the shock of her life when she found a venomous snake called the Red Belly black snake slithering inside the glove compartment of her car. The video has now gone viral on the internet and is scaring netizens.

‘Andrew’s Snake Removal’,a facebook account managed by one Andrew Smedley, a snake catching expert has posted the video on the internet. Smedley was seen in the video taking the snake out of the glove compartment after some initial attempts.

The woman was driving when she realized that there was a snake inside the glove compartment. Despite her initial fear, she managed to pull over in front of a medical store and contacted the experts who then sent Smedley.

Andrew Smedley from the company was called there to examine and take the snake out of the compartment.

"The lady driving obviously got a hell of a fright as she seen it coming out while driving & pulled in to the chemist. I opened up the glove box and there it was sitting nice and content.

Its usually a nightmare to find a snake when its got in to a car but luckily found this guy pretty quickly. Busy day," Smedley wrote in the post.

He held the snake and slowly tried to pull it out. Eventually, it was taken out safely. The video went viral as soon as it was posted on Facebook and has recieved aound 2500 shares.

Red-Bellied black snake is a native to Australia and is considered to be one of the venomous.

People were absolutely terrified and commented how scary the idea of finding a snake in one's glove department was! Some of them said how scared they are now to even drive their cars lest they find a snake hidden in some corner of the vehicle. “That is my worst nightmare,” one user gasped.

Another one said, “I would have to sell off the car.” Many others also wondered how it even got inside. To this, Smedley answered, “It would have climbed up one of the tires & into the engine most likely, they can squeeze their way into the smallest of gaps.”

One user even said they would have burnt the car even. Another commented, "Stuff that! My windows are going up from now on."

One user recieved a lot of likes and laughs when they called it an effective social distancing tool, “That's the new social distancing tool you keep handy in the glove box, works a treat.”