Watch: Auto Driver Changes Tyre While Driving, is Compared to James Bond

James Bond films are full of futuristic gadgets, weapons, and vehicles which are used to fight and kill enemies. There are a lot of tools at his disposal, which enables him to get his job done.

007’s car would always be equipped with some really cool weapons and instruments in the 70s 80s and 90s. The films would also portray his ability to repair damages while being chased by heavily armed enemies. So, something like quick tyre change was no problem at all.

But would you believe that the wheel of an auto-rickshaw in India was changed by James Bond car-like abilities?

A video showing an auto-rickshaw changing its rear tyre while plying on road has gone viral on social media. The one minute clip, which has already received over 50,000 views, was first shared on Twitter by business tycoon Harsh Goenka with the caption, “I’ve seen a lot of tyres being changed…….but this one is James Bond style!”

You can watch the video here:

I’ve seen a lot of tyres being changed.......but this one is James Bond style ! pic.twitter.com/jhKGqVydiS — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 22, 2019

The video shows the auto-rickshaw tilted and being driven on two wheels while a man on the passenger seat attempts to change the rear tyre of the vehicle. After he manages to remove the tyre, a new one is handed to him from another auto-rickshaw. Incredibly, the auto driver does not stop or slow down during the entire tyre-changing process.

As expected, the video has received a lot of reactions on social media. While many were in awe of the stunt, many pointed out it was extremely dangerous and could’ve resulted in serious injuries.

