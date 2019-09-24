Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Auto Driver Changes Tyre While Driving, is Compared to James Bond

A video showing an auto-rickshaw changing its rear tyre while plying on road has gone viral on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Auto Driver Changes Tyre While Driving, is Compared to James Bond
Image: Twitter
Loading...

James Bond films are full of futuristic gadgets, weapons, and vehicles which are used to fight and kill enemies. There are a lot of tools at his disposal, which enables him to get his job done.

007’s car would always be equipped with some really cool weapons and instruments in the 70s 80s and 90s. The films would also portray his ability to repair damages while being chased by heavily armed enemies. So, something like quick tyre change was no problem at all.

But would you believe that the wheel of an auto-rickshaw in India was changed by James Bond car-like abilities?

A video showing an auto-rickshaw changing its rear tyre while plying on road has gone viral on social media. The one minute clip, which has already received over 50,000 views, was first shared on Twitter by business tycoon Harsh Goenka with the caption, “I’ve seen a lot of tyres being changed…….but this one is James Bond style!”

You can watch the video here:

The video shows the auto-rickshaw tilted and being driven on two wheels while a man on the passenger seat attempts to change the rear tyre of the vehicle. After he manages to remove the tyre, a new one is handed to him from another auto-rickshaw. Incredibly, the auto driver does not stop or slow down during the entire tyre-changing process.

As expected, the video has received a lot of reactions on social media. While many were in awe of the stunt, many pointed out it was extremely dangerous and could’ve resulted in serious injuries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram