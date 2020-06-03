BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Auto-rickshaw with Built-in Soap Dispenser in Kerala Impresses Harsh Goenka

Video grab. (Image credit: TikTok)

Video grab. (Image credit: TikTok)

A viral TikTok video of the same shows how the driver encourages all his passengers to first wash their hands before hopping into the auto.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
The world at present is witnessing many bizarre and new inventions to cope up with a time gripped by the coronavirus pandemic. For example, an auto-rickshaw driver in Kerala has installed a hand washing system with a soap dispenser inside his vehicle to ensure sanitisation, which has become the need of the hour.

A viral TikTok video of the same shows how the driver encourages all his passengers to first wash their hands before hopping into the auto.

The video's popularity also caught the attention of Indian business Harsh Goenka, who took to Twitter to also share the video. Captioning it, he said, “Auto rickshaw with hand washing and sanitizer facilities #CoronaInnovation."

Netizens soon took to the comment's section to hail the innovation of the driver and his efforts to fight Covid-19. Many also suggested other ways how it would be better if it was a contact-less way of dispensing the liquid.


