1-MIN READ

WATCH: Baba Ramdev Falls Off Elephant While Trying to Perform Yoga Asanas

Image credits: Twitter.

Earlier this year in August, a viral video also showed Ramdev falling off a bicycle, while he was cycling in the rain.

Buzz Staff

Indian Yoga guru Baba Ramdev fell off the back of an elephant while performing yoga.

The Yoga guru was not injured in the incident, which took place on Monday at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows Ramdev sitting atop a elephant. Ramdev is performing yoga on the elephant's back, and when the elephant moved it caused Ramdev to fall. In the video, Ramdev could be seen dusting off dirt and moving on with a smile.

It saw lots of reactions from many Netizens, with one commenting, "Wow, he still has the enthusiasm we used to have when we were kids. Gire, fir haste haste khade ho gaye.... bachpan yaad aa gaya.. (Fell down and then stood up laughing, Reminds of childhood days)" Yet another added, "He jumped and not fall."

While Ramdev has not sustained any injuries, people were concerned more about the elephant.

Earlier this year in August, a viral video also showed Ramdev falling off a bicycle, while he was cycling in the rain.

Baba Ramdev is known for leading asanas and yoga postures. Ramdev has been holding large yoga camps since 2002 and broadcasting his yoga classes for TV audiences.

