WATCH: Baba Ramdev Falls Off Elephant While Trying to Perform Yoga Asanas

Indian Yoga guru Baba Ramdev fell off the back of an elephant while performing yoga.

The Yoga guru was not injured in the incident, which took place on Monday at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows Ramdev sitting atop a elephant. Ramdev is performing yoga on the elephant's back, and when the elephant moved it caused Ramdev to fall. In the video, Ramdev could be seen dusting off dirt and moving on with a smile.

Baba ramdev fell off from an elephant while doing yogaon it , has sustained severe injuries in spine. #GetWellSoon #BabaRamdev pic.twitter.com/9SJYXTBOb8 — Niharika Dutta (@DuttNiharika) October 13, 2020

It saw lots of reactions from many Netizens, with one commenting, "Wow, he still has the enthusiasm we used to have when we were kids. Gire, fir haste haste khade ho gaye.... bachpan yaad aa gaya.. (Fell down and then stood up laughing, Reminds of childhood days)" Yet another added, "He jumped and not fall."

While Ramdev has not sustained any injuries, people were concerned more about the elephant.

Baba Ramdev's elephant is psychologically scarred for life now. — Yanger Longkumer (@YangerINC) October 13, 2020

What did #BabaRamdev do to move the elephant that brought him crashing down? — sanjay kapoor (@sanjaykpr) October 13, 2020

#BabaRamdev fell from an elephant while doing yoga. I hope the elephant is safe.#epicfail #yoga — Young White Wolf (@Abed__Orton) October 13, 2020

Why was Baba Ramdev doing yoga on top of an elephant???? — ranjona banerji: cassandra, prophet of doom (@ranjona) October 13, 2020

Baba Ramdev fell from the Elephant.Elephant be like:#BabaRamdev pic.twitter.com/1PhLjXmG8v — Leo mithi (@MithiSingh6) October 13, 2020

Earlier this year in August, a viral video also showed Ramdev falling off a bicycle, while he was cycling in the rain.

Loved the twist ending. pic.twitter.com/JNggkZVpV4 — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) August 21, 2020

Baba Ramdev is known for leading asanas and yoga postures. Ramdev has been holding large yoga camps since 2002 and broadcasting his yoga classes for TV audiences.