Watch: Babul Supriyo Takes Auto Ride in Mumbai, Sings Kishore Kumar Songs to Beat Traffic

Mumbai traffic is always a pertinent matter of concern whenever one has to reach somewhere on time. It can very highly unreliable as you may get stuck in it anytime and anywhere.

Something similar just happened to BJP MP Babul Supriyo. He was on his way to Mumbai airport in his official car on Tuesday was stuck in a major traffic jam.

Then he “used the opportunity” to travel in an auto-rickshaw and reminisce old memories. He took to the microblogging platform Twitter to share a video.

"My official car is stuck in jam. I am using the opportunity to sit in an auto in Mumbai, reminiscing the past, the city where I struggled several times in an auto. It is a very nostalgic feeling and it is really making me feel very good," Babul can be heard saying in the video.

Meri Rickshaw sabse Nirali I’ll sure reach the airport before time ✈️ pic.twitter.com/WIpwf5ReXV — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 17, 2019

With the video, which he shared on Twitter, he also wrote "Meri Rickshaw sabse Nirali. I’ll sure reach the airport before time."

He even sang Kishore Kumar's hit song Main Hoon Ghoda, Yeh Hai Gaadi, Meri Rickshaw Sabse Nirali.

"Happy rickshawing! It's a unique experience, trust me. A rickshaw in Mumbai is fantastic, actually. Thank you, bye-bye," Babul said before the video ended.

The video has been viewed over 14,000 times and has garnered over 2,000 likes.

