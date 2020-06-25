BUZZ

Watch: Baby Elephant Enjoying His 'Sliding Game' in This Viral Video is Adorable

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @susantananda3)

The nearly 8-minute adorable clip went viral drawing a series of heart warming comments from netizens.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
As a child, who doesn't enjoy sliding down from here and there? And not just humans even baby animals have their sliding game strong!

In a recent viral video, a baby elephant was seen gleefully sliding down a hill slope while having the time of his life.

The small clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda, who said, "Game of sliding is inbuilt in children’s genes"

