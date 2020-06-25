Watch: Baby Elephant Enjoying His 'Sliding Game' in This Viral Video is Adorable

As a child, who doesn't enjoy sliding down from here and there? And not just humans even baby animals have their sliding game strong!
In a recent viral video, a baby elephant was seen gleefully sliding down a hill slope while having the time of his life.
The small clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda, who said, "Game of sliding is inbuilt in children’s genes"
Game of sliding is inbuilt in children’s genes pic.twitter.com/JGPBQLNDO2— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 25, 2020
The nearly 8-minute adorable clip went viral drawing a series of heart warming comments from netizens.
Pure joy with the nature.— manas acharya भारतीय (@manasranjana) June 25, 2020
But we fail to understand and try to loot and heap.
June 25, 2020
Reason why I want to be an elephant— Manikangkana Baishya (@Manikangkana) June 25, 2020
All kids are same,,— Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) June 25, 2020
human's or animal's,,,
Nice
Elephant calves are too cute— Shyamal (@ShyamalMoghe) June 25, 2020
Another elephant sliding video! ❤️❤️❤️— Nicola (@cloudnikki) June 25, 2020